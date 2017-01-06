All five edited out CBB housemates are set to face a brutal new punishment

The hits just keep on coming for the poor ‘edited out’ housemates on CBB.

As well as being forced to wear basic beige trackies and being segregated from other housemate business, the ever-growing team of castaways will now be muscled out of the first round of nominations.

Speaking after Thursday night’s episode, Rylan Clark-Neal revealed on CBB Bit On The Side: “Stacy, James C, Brandon, Bianca and Ray J will all lose their power of nominations… To confirm, they won’t be able to nominate in the first set of nominations.”

Find out how The Edited Out Team are coping with their lowly status. (Clue: They are surpisingly happy) #CBB https://t.co/12u0ka0FWn pic.twitter.com/qgrbtgVlYf — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 6, 2017

In case you missed it, housemates Bianca Gascoigne and Ray J have now joined Stacy Francis, Brandon Block and James Cosmo on the bench of shame after they were selected by the ‘producers’ – aka the returning housemates who have been on the show before.

Moments after entering the house during the live launch on Tuesday, the All Stars were tasked with picking out housemates they found the least entertaining. They chose former US X Factor hopeful Stacy as the first to go.

Now, as the remaining residents get ready to nominate for the first eviction of the series on Sunday, the five unfortunates won’t get to have their say.

Not sure @RayJ enjoyed his first taste of coconut oil just then... #CBB pic.twitter.com/k0uxaaUelZ — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 6, 2017

So, not only are they more vulnerable to being kicked out themselves, they’ll also miss out on the opportunity to give their least favourite companions the boot.

Is it too cruel? Has CBB gone too far in punishing the stars for, essentially, just being themselves? Tune in to tonight’s show on Channel 5 at 9pm for more.