Alexander Armstrong is shocked to be a pointless answer on Pointless

Back to Showbiz Home

Teatime favourite Pointless entered a weird alternate universe when host Alexander Armstrong found himself on a list of top answers to a question.

He and Richard Osman host the popular game show, which sees pairs of contestants try to find the most obscure answer to each question, with the aim of scoring a pointless answer to win the cash prize.

Richard and Alexander present Pointless (Ian West/PA)

Comedian, presenter and actor Alexander has been an answer on his own programme a few times in the past and often gets a mention when his comic partner Ben Miller comes up as an answer.

But he was very surprised to be included on a list of pointless responses to the category of artists who featured in the top 40 biggest albums list of 2015.

His record A Year Of Songs reached number six in the charts and he looked absolutely thrilled to have been a pointless score.

Viewers were just as pleased as the host to see his name come up as an answer.

Earlier this series, fans saw Alexander and Richard swap roles on the show for the 1,000th episode.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Alexander Armstrong, BBC, Pointless, Richard Osman

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz