Alec Baldwin's daughter also does a pretty good Trump impression

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has been impressing audiences all over the world with his Donald Trump impressions on Saturday Night Live in the last year.

But it turns out he has been passing the skills onto his daughter.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Baldwin discussed the famed impression and how his daughter Carmen seems to have inherited her father's talents.

Skip ahead to 5.20 to see the clip

Not bad. And also pretty adorable.

While you're here, you might as well enjoy Baldwin in action on SNL.