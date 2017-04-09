Alec Baldwin was back on SNL and he had a new impression to debut

Back to Showbiz Home

Another Saturday Night Live, another clip of Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump -a treat on a Sunday.

On last night's sketch show, Baldwin's Trump was visiting supporters in Boone County to talk about jobs, healthcare and of course, the Syrian missile strike.

And Baldwin's Trump was helping everyone with their federal issues.

Not only was Baldwin impersonating Trump, he also debuts a new character - Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

In the sketch Baldwin plays both Trump and O'Reilly. Clearly, the impersonator-in-chief was keen to take on a few more roles.

KEYWORDS: SNL, tv, television, sketch, comedy, Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz