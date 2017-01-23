Alec Baldwin to host SNL for record-setting 17th time

Saturday Night Live’s own Donald Trump — Alec Baldwin — is set to guest host the show for the 17th time.

The actor – who has been portraying Trump on a semi-regular basis on the sketch show – will host on February 11.

Alec has hosted the comedy show more times than any other person.

Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest when he hosts next month.

SNL has already announced that actress Kristen Stewart will debut as a host on the February 4 programme.
