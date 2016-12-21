Alec Baldwin reveals pay for Donald Trump impression on SNL

He has received high praise for his comic portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Now Alec Baldwin has revealed how much he earns for taking part in the sketch show.

The Hollywood star told the New York Times he makes 1,400 dollars for each appearance on the programme, a relatively small fee for an A-list film actor.

Alec, who won a Critics’ Choice Award for his impersonation of the US president-elect earlier this month, also revealed he does not write any of his own material on the show.

Describing the key to his Trump impression, Alec said: “I see a guy who seems to pause and dig for the more precise and better language he wants to use, and never finds it.”

He also admitted he may have humanised Trump through his impression and helped the tycoon win the US election.

“I do recognise that that is a possibility,” he told the New York Times.

“But I think that now that he is the president, we have an obligation — as we would if it was him or her — to dial it up as much as we can.”