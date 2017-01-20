Alec Baldwin cheered up protesters with a special Trump impression

Alec Baldwin gave another one of his stellar Donald Trump impressions as a special one-off during a protest in the run-up to his inauguration.

It came as a moment of comic relief during a speech where he slammed the incoming president hours before he officially takes office.

While Trump himself attended a special concert in his honour at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial on Thursday concert, his critics joined together in a New York City protest.

A-listers including Robert de Niro, Sally Field, Cynthia Nixon, Julianne Moore and Cher reportedly turned up to the protest, sharing the podium with Alec.

With my fellow organizers of tonight's anti-Trump rally - Fisher Stevens and Mark Ruffalo. pic.twitter.com/yTAkje6uEY — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2017

Describing Trump as “a bad example” of the US, Robert also added a note of dark humour as he read out some imaginary Tweets that the president-elect might consider writing about him, following a row between the pair on the social media site last year.

Thousands filled CentralParkWest tonight to tell Trump he's not going to get away with any of it. (Pic: me w/ DeNiro) pic.twitter.com/mkMZ5yR2T2 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2017

Leading the protest, film-maker Michael Moore preached a message of unity to the crowd, and was quoted as saying: “We are the majority…There’s more of us than there are of them.”