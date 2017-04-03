Alec Baldwin admits infamous message to daughter is 'scab that never heals'

Alec Baldwin has said the infamous voicemail in which he calls his daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” is a “scab that never heals”.

The 30 Rock star faced a backlash in 2007 when the message to his then 11-year-old daughter Ireland was leaked online.

Alec, 59, was heard criticising Ireland, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, for missing a scheduled phone call from him.

He said on Good Morning America that the incident is “thrown in your face every day”.

Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

The actor said: “There are people who admonish me or attack me and use that as a constant spearhead to do that.

“It’s a scab that never heals because it is being picked at all the time by other people.

“My daughter, that’s hurt her in a permanent way.”

Alec was on the programme to discuss his memoir, Nevertheless.

The actor now has three more children with new wife Hilaria Baldwin.