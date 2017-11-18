After 13 years, the trailer for Incredibles 2 is finally here

Back to Showbiz Home

The long-awaited trailer for Incredibles 2 is here!

Disney's Pixar have finally released the sequel to their 2004 superhero film The Incredibles and it brings us straight back to life with the super-powered Parr family, as if we never left.

2004! Yes, that means fans have been waiting 13 for this.

This time the youngest member, Jack-Jack has some new powers.

Disney announced the sequel in 2015, originally scheduling it for 2019, but later bumped it to 2018, switching places with Toy Story 4 - which will now be released in Jun, 2019.

Incredibles 2 will hit theaters on June 15, 2018.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz