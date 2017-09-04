Adele wishes ‘Queen’ Beyonce a Happy Birthday

Adele called US singer Beyonce “the Queen” as she wished her a Happy Birthday.

The Hello singer shared a black and white image of Beyonce, who is celebrating her 36th birthday, on Twitter.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce.

“We love you like no other x.”

Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x pic.twitter.com/T20htfn7yc — Adele (@Adele) September 4, 2017

Former first lady Michelle Obama, Beyonce’s Destiny’s Child bandmates and tennis ace Serena Williams were also among those celebrating the singer on her big day.

They all took part in a photo tribute, in which several women dressed up like Beyonce in her Formation video.

The images were posted on Beyonce’s website with the message: “Happy Birthday Beyonce, you’re your family and friends.”

Beyonce’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also took part.

Beyonce (PA)

On Sunday the star’s husband Jay Z also got in on the Happy Birthday action by getting the audience at the Made In America festival in Philadelphia to serenade his wife.

According to US reports, the rapper said: “Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love.”

He then urged them to join him in singing Happy Birthday to the Lemonade star, who gave birth to their twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

A video posted on the Music Choice Instagram page appeared to show Beyonce dancing along to the tribute.