Adele, James Bay and Stormzy named among Europe's most influential artists

British music stars Adele, James Bay and Stormzy have been named among Europe’s most influential artists in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

James and Stormzy entered the magazine’s elite collection in the “social stars” category, joining the likes of Christine And The Queens, Michael Kiwanuka, Tove Lo, Kygo and Emeli Sande.

A number of big names in the film and television industry also joined them on the European branch of the international list, including Lion star Dev Patel, Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Aged 20, Sophie was also listed in the “youngest” category, next to Me And Earl And The Dying Girl star, Olivia Cooke, 23.

Adele, 28, topped the 10-strong list of Forbes alumni, alongside one half of The Fabulous Baker Brothers duo, Henry Herbert.

The annual list recognises young talents and entrepreneurs across a range of sectors around the world – including finance and business, sport and the arts.