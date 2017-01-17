Adele, Beyonce and other stars share the love for Michelle Obama on her birthday

As the world prepares to say goodbye to US First Lady Michelle Obama, many have also been celebrating her 53rd birthday.

Michelle was born on January 17, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois and has made a dramatic impact during her time in the White House alongside husband Barack Obama.

While they are now stepping down from their roles to make way for 45th president Donald Trump, many stars have been paying tribute to Michelle on her birthday.

Happy Birthday my Lady! We love you x A photo posted by @adele on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Leading the charge was Adele, who shared a black and white photo of Michelle on Instagram along with the simple message: “Happy Birthday my Lady! We love you x.”

Beyonce – a close friend of Michelle and Barack – has shared a special poem for her on her official website. It reads:

“Happy Birthday to a beautiful soul. Happy Birthday to a leader. Happy Birthday to a force. Happy Birthday to a ray of light.

“Happy Birthday to an inspiration. Happy birthday to our first lady, Michelle Obama. Respect, Always & Forever. Beyoncé”

Also getting involved in the love-in were the likes of Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Usher, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and Zendaya.

Join me in wishing our First Lady @MichelleObama the happiest of birthdays. https://t.co/kIoow7FTYX pic.twitter.com/OTCcaiy0oY — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 17, 2017

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You’re always in my heart. I’m always in your cart. pic.twitter.com/X9KOygLn6L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 17, 2017

Eva wrote: “Happy birthday FLOTUS! <3 @michelleobama”

Happy birthday FLOTUS! ❤@michelleobama A photo posted by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Usher shared a beautiful snap of Michelle on Instagram and wrote: “So many of our young girls will grow up to be powerful leaders because of the confidence you instilled in them. Thank you. #HappyBirthday.”

So many of our young girls will grow up to be powerful leaders because of the confidence you instilled in them. Thank you. #HappyBirthday. A photo posted by Usher (@usher) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:38am PST

And singer Ariana shared the same picture, and wrote in her message: “Happy birthday to a brilliant, beautiful and courageous queen!!! I love you and all that you stand for. thank you for everything.”

Happy birthday to the queen that is our FLOTUS...thank you for your compassion, brilliant mind, elegance and for just being so effortlessly dope. Look at her...🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @michelleobama A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Singer and actress Zendaya wrote: “Happy birthday to the queen that is our FLOTUS… thank you for your compassion, brilliant mind, elegance and for just being so effortlessly dope. Look at her… @michelleobama.”

Of course, the best social media message of them all was from her husband, who wrote: “To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn’t ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you.”

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017

