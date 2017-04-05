A snake appeared in one Googlebox Ireland home and people couldn’t cope

At this stage we’ve gotten to know our Gogglebox Ireland households particularly well.

So much so, that we secretly hope we could be a big sister to Tadhg and best friends with the ladies from the liberties.

All one big happy Gogglebox family, until now.

Tonight’s show was all going well until Rory Egan from Rialto takes out a snake from his bag.

Yes, a snake just casually making his way along the couch as himself and his bridge partner, Martin watched telly.

Let’s just say the duo’s chances of being a major part of our make believe gogglebox family have just vanished.

And we’re not the only ones.

*shivers*
By Anna O'Donoghue

