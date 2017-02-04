A sheep was milked on last night's Late Late Show

In standard Irish chat show behaviour a sheep joined Tubs last night on the Late Late Show.

The Late Late Show appears to be running based on some kind of checklist.



•Sheep

•GAA

•Country Music — Snowflake No. 348653 (@SteveDrakovari) February 3, 2017

Yes, an all ba’ing, cloud resembling, pen inclosed, real-life sheep - wait, it gets better.

This wasn’t just any sheep, this sheep could be milked.

We know, we really don't do ourselves any favours.

The sheep, adorably named Siobhan, is a dairy sheep which means she produces milk.

So, what did RTÉ bosses suggest? Yes, you guessed it - Siobhan was milked live on telly and Tubs drank her produce.

His face says it all.

Where else would you find it?