A look back at departing Vogue chief Alexandra Shulman's covers

As magazine chief Alexandra Shulman announces she’s stepping down from fashion bible Vogue, feast your eyes on some of her most memorable covers.

The journalist is quitting as editor-in-chief after more than 25 years in the role, saying she wants to “experience a different life”.

Here are some of the most eye-grabbing mags she produced during her long reign.

Supermodel Kate Moss has graced the front of Vogue umpteen times. Here she is aged just 19:

(British Vogue, March 1993)

Linda Evangelista in her heyday:

(British Vogue, August 1994)

Kate again, this time without any clothes, in 1995:

(British Vogue, January 1995)

The cover featuring the late Princess Diana has become a classic:

(British Vogue, October 1997)

British Vogue opted to do away with models while celebrating the Millennium:

(British Vogue, December 1999)

Perhaps cheeky Robbie Williams forgot his clothes on this shoot:

(British Vogue, October 2000)

Naomi Campbell dazzles in 2001:

(British Vogue, February 2001)

Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley have fun on a piano:

(British Vogue, December 2002)

Singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham stars in 2008, the same year she launched her fashion label:

(British Vogue, April 2008)

Kate Moss again in 2010:

(British Vogue, September 2010)

Jourdan Dunn in 2015:

(British Vogue, February 2015)

The Duchess of Cambridge in 2016 – in a cover celebrating the 100th edition of British Vogue:

(British Vogue, June 2016)
