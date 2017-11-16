A host of A-list celebrities set to appear on this week’s Late Late Show
Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow are all set to appear on this Friday’s Late Late Show.
The A-list blockbuster stars are currently out and about in Dublin after taking to the red carpet last night at Dublin’s Odeon Point Village, promoting their new film, Daddy’s Home 2.
Ryan Tubridy posted a photo with the stars on the set of the show after filming the pre-recorded segment.
Yes, that is Will Ferrell wearing a Longford jersey.
Both Ferrell and Gibson have spoken about their connections to the Leinster county in the past, so much so that the wee county is commonly known as the O’Ferrell county.
Gibson’s mother, Anne Rilley also hails from Aughnacliffe, Co Longford so as you can imagine, they’ll have a lot to talk to Tubs about.
Daddy's Home 2 will be released to Irish cinemas on November 24th.
Tune in to the Late Late Show on RTÉ One this Friday, 10:35pm
