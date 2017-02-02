A department store in America is winning from Beyonce's pregnancy announcement

When Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins, everyone on the internet went into meltdown.

Some fans were quick to point out that the now famous photograph looked like it was taken in the photo studio at American department store JC Penney.

It turns out the people who run the JC Penney Twitter account know how to have fun and also have a pretty good command of Beyonce’s lyrics.

Whoever runs this account deserves a pay rise. Slay!
