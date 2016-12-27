9 of the best #IceCreamGate jokes that let you laugh at the ridiculousness of it all

ICYMI Richard Hammond has whipped up quite the stir over comments he made on the latest episode of The Grand Tour.

He basically said he doesn’t eat ice cream because he’s straight – which is just as ridiculous as it sounds.

Wait, Richard Hammond has said men eating ice cream is gay? Mate. Please stop talkinggggggg. pic.twitter.com/IuVuZjhWJn — lol u wot (@triplescience) December 27, 2016

Now people are equal parts baffled and annoyed – though at least we have these people to thank for showcasing how laughable the whole thing is.

"...Son, me and your mother found the Solero wrappers in your bedroom." pic.twitter.com/tnfpsSzFNM — Harry (@Harry_Farmer24) December 27, 2016

The press want a quote from Richard Hammond, but he won't give them a scoop. #IceCreamGate — Steff Todd (@SteffTodd) December 27, 2016

So, Richard Hammond reckons it's Adam and Eve and not Ben and Jerry. #IceCreamGate. #TheGrandTour. — Jamie Hough (@jmehough) December 27, 2016

The #IceCreamGate story started small, but there's been a ripple effect. — News With Jokes (@newswithjokes) December 27, 2016

Imagine having masculinity so fragile you cannae sit down and have a wee cornetto as a treat #icecreamgate — Arielle (@vamparielle) December 27, 2016

Richard Hammond has just spent too much time overthinking Ben & Jerry's#IceCreamGate — Craig TV (@craigneale) December 27, 2016

I suspect Richard Hammond would find this Australian ice cream very unnerving pic.twitter.com/z8fPXEzCwg — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) December 27, 2016

Oh dear.