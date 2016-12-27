9 of the best #IceCreamGate jokes that let you laugh at the ridiculousness of it all

Back to Showbiz Home

ICYMI Richard Hammond has whipped up quite the stir over comments he made on the latest episode of The Grand Tour.

He basically said he doesn’t eat ice cream because he’s straight – which is just as ridiculous as it sounds.

Now people are equal parts baffled and annoyed – though at least we have these people to thank for showcasing how laughable the whole thing is.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Oh dear.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Showbiz UK, Ice cream, IceCreamGate, Richard Hammond, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz