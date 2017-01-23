80s group New Edition presented with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

R&B group New Edition have been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bobby Brown and his bandmates Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill reunited for the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard.

The group rose to fame in the 1980s with hits including Candy Girl and Mr Telephone Man, before Bobby – who was formerly married to the late Whitney Houston – forged a successful solo career.

Fighting back tears on stage, singer Ricky said: “Our friendships, our relationships go so far back before New Edition.

Bobby Brown (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

“We came together because we had a passion and a desire to do something. It was simple, it was just to sing, just to dance, just to make some girls scream.

“Sometimes we get confused as to who the enemy is. Sometimes it looks like it’s us, it looks like each other, but it’s not.

“There’s different forces out there – there’s ego, there’s resentment – that try to set themselves up against our plans, against our mission.”

After forming in 1978, New Edition’s popularity in the 1980s paved the way for later boybands New Kids On The Block, Backstreet Boys and NSync.

New Edition members Ronnie DeVoe, from left, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown and Ricky Bell (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Bobby – who had a high-profile battle with drugs in the past – was kicked out of the band in 1985 for his behaviour, before Johnny was recruited for New Edition’s 1988 album Heart Break.

After going on hiatus in 1990, the group briefly reformed in 1996 and 2004 before all six members announced they had reunited as New Edition in 2011.

Following Whitney’s death in 2012, Bobby’s daughter with the late singer, Bobbi Kristina, died in July 2015 at the age of 22.

New Edition’s star was the 2,600th to be awarded on the walk of fame. A three-part miniseries about the group’s rise to fame called The New Edition Story will begin airing on US TV channel BET on Tuesday.