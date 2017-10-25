80,000 applications for Late Late Toy Show in two days as talent search continues in Mullingar

The Late Late Toy Show has received more than 80,000 ticket applications in just two days.

The application system launched on Monday just as the Toy Show team began their nationwide talent search to find youngsters to take part in the show.

Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy was overwhelmed at the response.

He said: "The response has been phenomenal - to have 80,000 applications in just two days is staggering. I only wish that everyone who applied could get one!"

Last year 140,000 people applied to be in the 204 person audience.

Today, the team descended on Mullingar for the last day of regional audition for the show.

Young people from across the country travelled to Joe Dolan country in a bid to earn a spot on this year's show.

Ryan was on hand to meet some of the hopefuls.

He said: "I have also been very impressed by the wealth of confident, talented performers we have found everywhere we go.

"We've got something really special in store this year, it's like nothing we've ever done before, and the singers, dancers and musicians we've discovered during these auditions are really going to make it a magical night.

"It is heartening to see that the Toy Show still means so much to people."

Regional auditions also hit Cork and Galway earlier this week.

Late Late Toy Show producer Nigel Power is not looking forward to the selection process.

He said: " We have seen some great acts that we think will really connect with the Toy Show audience.

"The only problem is that we're now going to have to start the difficult task of deciding who makes it onto the show and it is going to be a tough one because everyone has been brilliant."

This year The Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, December 1st.

Applications for Toy Show tickets are processed separately to applications for tickets to the regular Late Late and each year the application process starts anew.

So if you have applied for Toy Show tickets before or are already in the running for seats at the main show you still have to apply separately here.

Applications via social media or email will not be counted.

Tickets are issued in a random lottery and those lucky enough to secure a seat will be notified closer to broadcast.