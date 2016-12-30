5 reasons why we love Dame Judi Dench now even more than ever

OK, yes, we already knew that Dame Judi Dench is basically the definition of a national treasure, and we’re lucky to have her.

But a documentary on BBC Two, called Judi Dench: All the World’s Her Stage, really cemented this in our minds. Here’s how:

1. Clips from her roles on stage, in film and on TV made us realise just how versatile her career has been.

Judi Dench documentary on BBC2. Immediately struck by the breadth and depth and range of her work. Fantastic actor. — Graeme (@GraemeN82) December 30, 2016

This Judi Dench doc is fabulous. Such a fascinating look back over her work. A true national treasure. — Karen 🌩 (@Stormy_145) December 30, 2016

See, it’s pretty easy to forget some of the different roles she has had.

As Time Goes By is my favourite sitcom - always will be #JudiDench — Iain (@Iain_Whiteley) December 30, 2016

2. We also got more of an insight into that Bond role.

she moved Bond to the modern day #JudiDench — Iain (@Iain_Whiteley) December 30, 2016

The documentary explored her powerful performance as M – we heard about how Piers Brosnan was terrified of Judi, while Daniel Craig talked about how “she came in and she made it her own”.

We also heard from Sam Mendes how she had limited screen time until he directed the films and decided to make the most of her talent. *applause*

3. She talked about why “retirement” is a dirty word and, well, everyone just wants to be her.

Watching a show about Judi Dench - now she is worthy of 'queen' and 'goals' status — Sophie Eggleton (@SophieEggleton) December 30, 2016

I want to be her when I grow up. #JudiDench — ravenwolf68 (@ravenwolf68) December 30, 2016

Everyone should tune in to the Judi Dench documentary on BBC2 right now. What an inspiration. — Rachel Lepley (@rslepley) December 30, 2016

Watching my idol Judi Dench on BBC2 - she's just such a legend. And I still want to be her when I grow up. — Cariad (@mariecariad) December 30, 2016

So, she won’t be stopping acting any time soon… and next year will be back as Queen Victoria once again.

4. The documentary was just perfect (emotional) viewing basically.

I started my career with the upmost luck - to perform alongside #JudiDench. This doc reminds me that she really is the best there is. — Chris Geere (@cwgeere) December 30, 2016

Can we have a programme dedicated to Judi every week please? @BBCTwo #JudiDench pic.twitter.com/P1tGjxOmdf — Saskia Strallen (@SasiStrallen) December 30, 2016

Beaming watching "Judi Dench :All the world's Her Stage" ... but also feeling emotional , sad, inspired, frustrated and hopeful — Morgan Cambs (@MorganCambs) December 30, 2016

5. And everyone’s just so grateful she was trending for the right reasons.

'There's a profile of Judi Dench on TV at 8' 'Has she died?'

'Not that I know of..' #2016problems — Joe Oliver (@joe_oliver) December 30, 2016

There's a special about Judi Dench on TV and I panicked and had to google to check she was okay. This is what 2016 has done to me. — SomeBich (@BethMBetbie) December 30, 2016

Just noticed Judi Dench was trending and had a little panic. 2016 has turned me into a paranoid wreck. — Tasha Hegarty (@WordsofTasha) December 30, 2016

See Judi Dench is trending, instant pit of fear in stomach and rush to Google to see if she's ok. Thanks for the neurosis 2016 — Sydney (@SydneyActually) December 30, 2016