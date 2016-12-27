5 highlights of Carrie Fisher's Hollywood life and times

With a big personality, a history of addiction and a long, varied showbusiness career, Carrie Fisher had her share of highs and lows.

Carrie Fisher

As the world mourns the death of the actress, we have a look at her Hollywood life and times:



Hollywood royalty

Her mother is Debbie Reynolds and her father the late crooner Eddie Fisher. They divorced when she was two after her dad decamped to marry Elizabeth Taylor.

Suffering from mental illness, and drug and alcohol addiction during much of her life, Carrie became an outspoken advocate for those issues.

Shampoo

Carrie Fisher

Before Star Wars was Shampoo of 1975, starring Warren Beatty as a Beverly Hills hairdresser.

Carrie was Lorna Karpf and her mum reportedly wasn’t thrilled about the character’s use of profanity.

Star Wars

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on set

Who can forget that cinnamon-bun hairdo as Princess Leia in the original trilogy, from 1977 to 1983.

She later reprised the role, including a turn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens last year.

Postcards From The Edge

This 1990 film directed by Mike Nichols was based on a screenplay she wrote, which was based on her 1987 semi-autobiographical novel of the same title.

Meryl Streep starred as movie actress Suzanne Vale, looking to rebuild her life after a drug overdose.

Wishful Drinking

Carrie Fisher

It’s the title of her one-woman stage show and autobiography.

A version of the stage production hit HBO in 2010.

She followed up this year with a memoir, The Princess Diarist, based on diaries she kept while filming the original Star Wars trilogy.