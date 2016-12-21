2016 celebrity deaths: A look back at those we lost this year

Is 2016 over yet? We don’t know about you but we’re counting down the days until we welcome 2017 with open arms.

We lost far too many familiar faces this year, from tv, radio, film to sporting legends - home and abroad.

So as the New Year approaches, we take a look back and remember the celebrities who were taken from us far too soon.

Mohamed Ali, Gene Wilder, Prince, Victoria Wood, Lenord Cohen, JT Mac Namara, Pete Burns, Ronnie Colbert, Alan Rickman, Terry Wogan, David Guest, Anthony Foley, Caroline Ahern, David Bowie, Paul Daniels, Frank Kelly and Andrew Sachs.
By Anna O'Donoghue

