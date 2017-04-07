Zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment, proving humans aren't all bad

A zoologist from Havana is taking care of baby chimpanzees after their mother struggled to raise them in captivity.

Please, just look how cute they are.

Without specialised facilities at the zoo, 62-year-old Martha Llanes is raising the babies in her central Havana apartment.

She said that she tries “to be a mother to the chimpanzees”.

The work requires watching the chimps for nearly 17 hours a day… but she’s more than happy to step up to the plate.