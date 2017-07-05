You’re going to really feel for this journalist who got puked on while reporting live

A journalist had a pretty grim July 4 at work after she was vomited on live on air.

Wendy Burch, reporter and anchor for KTLA, was asked to cover an ironman competition in Hermosa Beach, LA, which sees those taking part “Run, Paddle, Chug!”. To be clear, this is running a mile, paddling a mile and then huddling up to drink a six pack of beer.

In a blog post for the Huffington Post, Burch wrote how she grabbed a guy to interview as the beers went down. But it was only later she discovered he had a bullseye drawn on his back with the words “puke here” written in magic marker – a challenge a fellow competitor decided to take on.

Mad props to colleague @goodnewswendy who may have to put in 4 hazard pay after wht happened on live TV🤢 #champ #HermosaBeach #IronMan #KTLA pic.twitter.com/g3A2E4Q1Om — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) July 4, 2017

Yep, the interviewee was covered in sick and Burch, who was right in the firing line, got hit with it too. Weirdly, there was a technical glitch which is why the camera conveniently froze right as the puking happened – something those eating breakfast while watching live were probably grateful for.

The reaction to the viral clip on Twitter is a mix of amusement at the reactions of Burch’s colleagues – and pure disgust.

Those in-studio reactions though 😂😂😂 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) July 4, 2017

You're a good sport Wendy! — Ursula Bobo (@ubobo) July 4, 2017

Yuck. I hope you're okay. — Ryan Blue (@VitaGemini71) July 4, 2017

But Burch herself seems to be taking going viral well…

it will The 4th of July gift (or gif) that will just keep on giving ....... #KTLAmorningNews https://t.co/RI3j8o4H4c — Wendy Burch (@goodnewswendy) July 4, 2017

In terms of her reaction at the time to the vomit, Burch said in the blog post: “While the anchors tried to regain their composure and go onto the next story, I assumed I was still live.

“So, for the better part of the next two minutes, I just kept interviewing drunken people while sudsy substances flew in the air and landed in my hair.

“Let’s say, after that, it was a wrap.”

Sounds as though she dealt with the situation like a true pro.