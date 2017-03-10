You're going to feel very lazy when you see how this man crossed the Atlantic Ocean

If you’ve been paddleboarding before, you’ll be very much aware that, while it seems like a fairly peaceful way to exercise, damn, does it work your abs.

So spare a thought for Chris Bertish. The South African daredevil decided to attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean purely on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP).

And he did it.

#thesupcrossing #carrickwealth @chrisbertish arrives in English Harbour to a heroes welcome. #passionwithapurpose A post shared by Kieron McRae (@kieronmcrae) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:15am PST

He’s the first person to complete a solo unassisted transatlantic SUP crossing, which meant being at sea for more than 93 days, and paddling some 4,000 miles.

Take a look at the vessel though … that ain’t no normal paddleboard. In fact, it took months to build, is 20ft in length and has a watertight main cabin.

First Contact!



Bertish took part in the project to raise money for charity.

And as he set out from Agadir in Morocco, around the Canary Islands, across the Atlantic Ocean, finishing in Antigua’s English Harbour, he faced some pretty harrowing challenges.

He told a press conference, which was posted to the Facebook page for Sup the Mag, about his difficulties getting to the Canary Islands along the way.

After 93 days, and paddling over 4,000 miles Chris Bertish has completed the first ever solo unassisted transatlantic sup crossing! See Chris' last moments at sea and photos of the early morning English Harbour arrival celebration over at @SuptheMag's exclusive gallery! ow.ly/oBpo309LkET #TheSupCrossing #CarrickWealth A post shared by Chris Bertish (@chrisbertish) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

Bertish and his paddleboard got hit by a giant storm with 20ft waves and 30-40 knots of wind. And he was confronted by what he says was either a giant squid or a whale.

“It was trying to pull me through the waves,” he added. “It was like something out of some science fiction film.”

Detailed updates about Bertish’s adventure were posted to his Facebook page throughout and there was also a live tracker on his website.

Captains Log… Ocean Date: Min 6th Feb… – Chris Bertish- I’MPossible | Facebook



Plus, his Instagram showed off some of the pretty great views he had along the way. Well, ocean views anyway…

I’m getting close to English Harbour! Check in with my transatlantic SUP journey on my live tracker today! 🌊 www.thesupcrossing.com/live/ #TheSupCrossing #CarrickWealth A post shared by Chris Bertish (@chrisbertish) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:40am PST

From his hardships along the way, to a message to his fans - listen to part 3 of Chris' Mid-Ocean Interview with @SupTheMag and get an update on his journey. ow.ly/FDHG309qjcw🌊 #TheSupCrossing #CarrickWealth A post shared by Chris Bertish (@chrisbertish) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:45am PST

Certainly makes us want us to be a bit adventurous this weekend. But maybe nothing that involves scary-sounding giant squid…