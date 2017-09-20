Your trainer may have told you about core stomach strength ... well here it is in all its glory
In the latest episode of Skiers Do The Weirdest Workouts, a Canadian world champion and Olympic silver medallist takes centre stage.
Kelsey Serwa demonstrated her incredible core strength with a workout video posted to Twitter, with the 28-year-old reigning WinterX Games champion jumping from exercise ball to exercise ball.
Careful, your abs might feel sore just watching this.
Straight up ballin' 😎— Kelsey Serwa (@kelseyserwa) September 19, 2017
🎥: @dunc_ski @TeamCanada @Alpine_Canada pic.twitter.com/q69jsksZde
Serwa, who won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, has got into the habit of posting some of her more interesting workouts.
Using #WackyWorkoutWednesday the freestyle skier has been showing off her skills for quite a while.
And while Serwa’s workouts are obviously super impressive, teenage freestyle skier Andri Ragettli’s is also worth a look.
Now we just have to hope for a collab.
