Your trainer may have told you about core stomach strength ... well here it is in all its glory

In the latest episode of Skiers Do The Weirdest Workouts, a Canadian world champion and Olympic silver medallist takes centre stage.

Kelsey Serwa demonstrated her incredible core strength with a workout video posted to Twitter, with the 28-year-old reigning WinterX Games champion jumping from exercise ball to exercise ball.

Careful, your abs might feel sore just watching this.

Serwa, who won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, has got into the habit of posting some of her more interesting workouts.

Using #WackyWorkoutWednesday the freestyle skier has been showing off her skills for quite a while.

And while Serwa’s workouts are obviously super impressive, teenage freestyle skier Andri Ragettli’s is also worth a look.

Now we just have to hope for a collab.