Your trainer may have told you about core stomach strength ... well here it is in all its glory

Back to Discover Home

In the latest episode of Skiers Do The Weirdest Workouts, a Canadian world champion and Olympic silver medallist takes centre stage.

Kelsey Serwa demonstrated her incredible core strength with a workout video posted to Twitter, with the 28-year-old reigning WinterX Games champion jumping from exercise ball to exercise ball.

Careful, your abs might feel sore just watching this.

Serwa, who won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, has got into the habit of posting some of her more interesting workouts.

Using #WackyWorkoutWednesday the freestyle skier has been showing off her skills for quite a while.

And while Serwa’s workouts are obviously super impressive, teenage freestyle skier Andri Ragettli’s is also worth a look.

Now we just have to hope for a collab.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Core, UK, Core strength, Exercise, Fitness, health, Kelsey Serwa, Skiing, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover