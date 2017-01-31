Your heart will melt when you watch this cute baby anteater get some TLC from a giant teddy bear
You need to stop everything and watch this adorable baby anteater get some tender loving care from a giant teddy bear.
The one-month-old giant anteater was born a month ago at ZSL London Zoo and weighed just 1.2kg. The zookeepers realised she needed help when mum Inca rejected her.
Nicknamed Beanie, the baby female is now being hand-reared by the keepers and spends her time in the company of a yellow teddy bear.
Although Beanie is quite small, she will eventually grow to be around 7ft in length and weigh as much as 45kg.
She will continue to be hand-fed until she is around six months old and will then be introduced to the rest of the giant anteater family at ZSL.
