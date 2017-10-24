You’ll soon be able to eat under the sea in this incredible Norwegian restaurant

Eating your dinner on dry land is so last Thursday, as a Norwegian design company has unveiled plans for Europe’s first underwater restaurant.

The restaurant is called ‘Under’, which in Norwegian can be translated into ‘wonder’ – and, looking at the plans, you can see why.

This is what the restaurant will look like (MIR and Snøhetta/PA)

Located on the rocky coastline of the southern tip of Norway, the design firm Snøhetta wants the restaurant to become part of the underwater environment it will sit in.

The restaurant will be able to fit 80-100 guests, and built over three levels. Guests will enter at the top level, and then descend down into the champagne bar – which will be decorated in the colours of the sandy, rocky coast. You can then travel down one more level into the dining room, where you are completely submerged underwater; the colour scheme will reflect the seascape.

(MIR and Snøhetta/PA)

The restaurant is being described as a “sunken periscope”, with huge acrylic windows promising to provide sweeping views into the sea.

It’s also set to be more than just a restaurant, with parts of the building dedicated to marine biology research. Over time, the structure itself will become a giant artificial mussel reef.

(MIR and Snøhetta/PA)

As you can probably imagine, locally sourced and incredibly fresh seafood will be on the menu – from cod and lobster to mussels.

Oslo-based design firm Snøhetta is no stranger to bold and striking designs. It won World Architecture Awards for both the Oslo Opera House and Alexandria Library.

For now, we’ll just clear our diaries for the underwater dining experience. Construction is scheduled to start in February 2018, with the restaurant set to be completed in February/March 2019.