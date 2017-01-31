You'll scream when you see these photos of a woman's pet snake getting stuck in her earlobe

The last thing you’d expect your pet snake to do is to slither into your ear gauge and make itself at home.

But that’s exactly what happened to Facebook user Ashley Glawe who posted photos of her pet python Bart stuck through her gauged earlobe – and they are certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Ashley Glawe – CURRENT SITUATION… I was holding my… | Facebook

Glawe was rushed to the hospital and, thankfully, Bart was removed unharmed after doctors made a small incision to her ear and used vaseline to pull Bart out.

Despite being shocked, Glawe is still full of love for her daredevil pet, using the hashtags #GottaLoveHim #iLOVEhim to show her affection.

Ashley Glawe – BY FAR one of my #CRAZIEST life moments!… | Facebook

Lesson learned: Keep gauged earlobes away from adventurous snakes.