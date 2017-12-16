You’ll be terrified by these four-word Christmas horror stories

Twitter users in the UK are sharing their fears in the run-up to Christmas using only four words and it makes harrowing reading.

Today’s scare-fest all started when Twitter account @VeryBritishProblems shared their four-word festive horror stories, encouraging followers to add to the list.

Four-word Christmas horror stories:

Going to the shops

There’s nowhere to park

We’re out of cheese

Let’s play a game!

Delivered to a neighbour

The family have arrived

Get out the fridge

End of the sellotape

Decided what you want?

I’ll have a think

In true British style, these Twitter users rose to the occasion, showing they are preparing for the worst when it come to Christmas this year.

Some were concerned with not being allowed to touch any food before the big day…

… while most who replied seemed preoccupied with what might run out.

This lot would prefer if some items weren’t hanging around for too long.

Anyone for turkey sandwiches?

Anyone for turkey curry?

Anyone for turkey salad?

More than a few clearly have family issues to be dealt with.

Hopefully Christmas 2017 will prove these humbugs wrong.