You'll be inspired to get away from it all and visit the Wild Atlantic Way with this video

A new Fáilte Ireland campaign shows off some of the stunning scenes of the Wild Atlantic Way, just in time for summer.

The video highlights Mullaghmore (Co Sligo), Keem, Achill (Co Mayo), Ballinskelligs (Co Kerry) and more, proving there really is something for everyone on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Video via Fáilte Ireland & Wild Atlantic Way

The video is part of a wider 'Embrace the Wild Atlantic Way of Life' campaign and it shows how people can relax and reconnect with the west coast of Ireland.

Speaking about the campaign Minister of State for Tourism, Patrick O’Donovan welcomed it.

"The west coast brand has helped rejuvenate many tourism businesses and communities along its route and is driving incremental growth in visitors and revenue."

Fáilte Ireland’s CEO Paul Kelly added: "In this Wild Atlantic Way campaign, we are highlighting the great benefits to be found in places such as Sligo, Mayo and Galway as well as more traditional destinations in the region."

We're packing our bags already!

For more info, visit failteireland.ie or wildatlanticway.com