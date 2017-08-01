You won’t believe the ridiculous things these people on Reddit thought were true as children

As any parent knows too well (and uses to their distinct advantage), kids can be incredibly gullible.

Just think how many childhood years were spent believing in Father Christmas and the tooth fairy. Those white lies are small fry compared to some of the outrageous things these people on Reddit believed when they were younger though – and they’re guaranteed to make you giggle.

Imagine if the TV guide publishers were really the ones in charge

“My mum used to buy the TV guide every week which we would both read. I thought that all the directors and producers of TV shows used to read it and had a week to make the programme that the guide said would happen.” – mildao

We hope this person didn’t choose his profession solely based on this

“That being a garbage collector would be a great job, because they only have to work on Tuesday mornings.” – john_gee

As lies go, this is a pretty elaborate one

“That the black market was actually some secret location where people came and had stands like you would at a farmers’ market, and if the police came everyone took their stuff down and ran away before they’d get caught.” – elizabethsforld

This person missed out on a few biology lessons

“No one ever had the sex talk with me, so I never understood how sex ended. I just figured people kept going until they were tired.” – Almost_a_Full_Moon

Nursery rhymes can admittedly be pretty misleading

“I thought farm was spelled E-I-E-I-O.” – mobinaw

We really wish this one was true

“I believed that you just continually got stronger as you got older. So I would just imagine being 90 and just picking up cars.” – thenoblitt

Six years is a long time to think you’re married

“I thought I was married to a family friend. I remember getting dressed up when I was about three and walking down the aisle with this girl. When I was nine I learned that it was my cousin’s wedding and that I was the ring bearer and she was the flower girl.” – meetsolangi

This is actually an ingenius way to get children to be quiet

“My cousin convinced me that all people had a limited number of words and when you used them all up, you’d die. My mum wondered why her normally talkative four-year-old suddenly clammed up for three days.” – NotoriousTNT

Wait, it wasn’t?!

“I thought the world before the 1950s was black and white.” – ADumbSmartPerson

This person should have thought things through a bit more when they were a kid

“When people went onto an aeroplane for an overseas flight, the luggage would be thrown into the ocean and find its way to the airport. The concept of putting luggage into the aeroplane didn’t occur to me.” – maindleff

And here’s another child that should have paid more attention in biology lessons

“I believed that women had a biological clock that basically just made them pregnant. Like, their body would say, ‘now is a good time for a child,’ and boom! Pregnancy.” – chaveyf16