You won't believe the letter this dad received about his 10-year-old son's imaginary friend

Letters home to parents about their children’s behaviour at school aren’t rare – in fact for many mums and dads receiving them must become rather tedious.

However, when Paul Hunt from Somerset was sent a letter about his 10-year-old son it was anything but boring.

This letter, that was sent home from school today, is the funniest thing I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/5UYItrfVmO — Paul Hunt (@pahunt1978) February 7, 2017

In case you can’t quite make it out, here’s that letter written in full:

“Dear [blank]

Although this is not a behaviour letter as such, I am writing to inform you of something that has come to our attention and that you may wish to discuss further with [blank].

[Blank] and a few of his friends often make up characters, give them amusing names and then they have exciting adventures at playtimes. This in itself is an imaginative and creative pastime and causes no harm. However, it has come to our attention that one of the characters has the name ‘Wildo the Dildo’ and this has, I am sure you can understand, raised some concerns with us.

On further discussion, none of the children said they knew what it meant, but were aware that it was an inappropriate word to be using. One of the children said they picked up the word on the playground, so we will be following this up further and dealing with it accordingly.

I hope you can appreciate the reason I am informing you of this matter and please do not hesitate to contact me if you wish to discuss it further.”

That’s right – Paul’s 10-year-old son has been adventuring with an imaginary character called Wildo the Dildo, and naturally Paul posted it to Twitter where it’s gone viral.

Paul’s post has received over 5,500 likes and a huge amount of fans have shown their appreciation for it – it’s raised calls for a comic book and even inspired one brave soul to change their Twitter handle.

So what should Paul do with the letter? Well, here’s some suggestions.

Oh Wildo, what have you caused…