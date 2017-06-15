You won't be able to tell if these baby cheetahs are cuddly toys or not

When you think of cheetahs, your mind tends to think of the majestic yet deadly predators. Well, that’s not exactly what these cheetahs look like (but to be fair they are newborns).

Five new cheetahs were born last month at Prague Zoo, and they are possibly the cutest bundles of fluff you’ll see all day. A little removed from the sleek, fast felines they’ll grow up to be.

Three male and two female cheetahs are the newest addition to the zoo, and will be ready to see visitors in a couple of months.

Cheetahs are known for being the fastest mammals on land, but it looks like these particular cheetahs have a little while to go before they quite make it there. Instead, they seem more content tumbling over each other – and as they should be, they’re only a month old.

For now, they’re more “cuddly toy” than “speedy hunters”.