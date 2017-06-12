You will soon be able to buy an Elizabeth Warren action figure

A Kickstarter campaign planning to make dolls of US senator Elizabeth Warren has smashed its funding target.

Product design studio FCTRY started the crowdfunding campaign on Tuesday to pay tribute to the senator, women’s rights activist and the woman about whom the timeless phrase “nevertheless, she persisted” was uttered.

The doll has all the features fans would hope for. From sensible boots to march on Washington to a raised righteous fist, she looks just like her real life inspiration.

Best of all, you can get your own – just pledge $19. They ship to anywhere in the world.

The swashbuckling senator herself said of the doll: “I really like that – that’s cool.” What better endorsement could you want?

This isn’t the first doll of its kind. The company began making political action figures in 2008, when they created Barack Obama in the early days of his campaign. From there, the team went on to create Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton and even an evil Donald Trump, the profits from which went towards the American Civil Liberties Union.

Thanks to you, the #WarrenActionFigure was fully funded after 12 hours. Now we've smashed our goal and hit $50K! 🎊 #NeverthelessShePartied pic.twitter.com/SSXMrEb2GR — FCTRY (@fctry) June 7, 2017

Sales of this doll is will help to fund Warren’s 2018 senate campaign. In addition to this, the makers said they will partner with Emily’s List, a non-profit committed to getting pro-choice, Democratic women elected to office.

It certainly has been successful – the campaign has already raised more than $84,000, with 26 days left.