You will never be having as bad a day as a raccoon stuck up an electrical post with a jar on its head

Raccoons don’t exactly have the best of reputations, as they are known for being stinky and quite antisocial.

Now, it turns out that raccoons aren’t the brightest of the bunch either, if this poor critter is anything to go by.

This morning, crews safely retrieved a furry friend from one of our utility poles and returned it (sans jar) to the wild. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/IS8WVfaN40 — AtlanticCityElectric (@ACElecConnect) March 8, 2017

Yes, this talented raccoon somehow managed to make his way to the top of an electrical pole, all with a jar firmly lodged on its head.

Hardly a pleasant way to spend your day, but luckily help was on hand for this particular New Jersey native.

When Atlantic City Electric got wind of the raccoon’s plight, they were luckily on hand to free the critter from the entanglement.

Maybe raccoons should stick to nature next time, unless they want to find themselves in a similar predicament.