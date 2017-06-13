You thought it was over, but Covfefe could actually become a law

Donald Trump’s nonsensical late-night tweet about “constant negative press covfefe” in May left us all pondering the big question of our time: what is the meaning of covfefe?

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Now a US congressman has made his own meaning out of the blunder: enter the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act.

Yes. Covfefe could become a law.

via GIPHY

Aimed at Trump’s prolific use of Twitter – which in recent weeks has been more heavily scrutinised following the viral tweet – the COVFEFE Act calls for social media to be considered a “documentary material” – meaning the president’s tweets on his personal @realDonaldTrump account could be archived as official statements.

“President Trump’s frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented,” said Illinois congressman Mike Quigley, who proposed the bill.

He said: “Tweets are powerful, and the president must be held accountable for every post.

“In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets.”

#COVFEFEAct makes deleting tweets a violation of Presidential Records Act—WH says tweets = official statements; Trump has deleted 18 so far. — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) June 12, 2017

The bill would make deleting tweets a breach of the Presidential Records Act (1978) which defines records as public information.

Trump has, according to Quigley, deleted 18 tweets including the one that sparked the frenzy. After being posted around midnight on May 31, it stayed online for six hours and left baffled followers wondering what had happened to the American president.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer has previously said Trump’s tweets are “considered official statements”, strengthening Quigley’s case.

Silly name. Serious issue. Read why my #COVFEFE Act is critical in protecting gov. accountability & transparency: https://t.co/Qv1ZweNVeg — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) June 12, 2017

The @POTUS handle remains the official presidential Twitter account and was archived by the National Archives and Records Administration as @POTUS44 for former president Barack Obama’s tweets.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

The 45th president uses his personal account – which boasts more than 32 million followers – more frequently than @POTUS, and often for major announcements. However, it is not currently covered under the Presidential Records Act.

My #MARALAGO Act helps address Admin's disturbing record of stonewalling info. Effective gov relies on public trust https://t.co/XF4gAw08GF — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) March 27, 2017

This is not the first time the Democrat has trolled the US leader with Trump word-inspired law.

In March, Quigley pressed for greater transparency of White House and Trump properties’ visitor logs, under the Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act.

The Mar-A-Lago bill is named after the President’s Florida estate where he has conducted formal meetings with foreign leaders, including one in April in which he discussed the Syria missile strike with China’s premier, over chocolate cake.