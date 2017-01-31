You should only read this pensioner's ad for a new fishing mate if you're feeling relatively emotionally stable

Just as the world feels like it’s kinda falling apart, a story comes along that breaks our hearts that little bit more… but then, thank goodness, has a happy ending for us all to gladly embrace.

The story starts with a humble Gumtree advert posted by a lonely South Australian man named Ray Johnstone.

Now, Ray is a 75-year-old who is a grandfather of 12 (we’re already emotionally invested). And he’s looking for a new buddy to hit the water with after his fishing mate sadly passed away.

He wrote on his ad on Gumtree: “I’m a widowed pensioner who is looking for a fishing mate. My previous mate is now deceased.”

(Ray Johnstone/Gumtree)

See what we mean?

Then, you read more of the advert – and see the accompanying beautiful pictures he has uploaded of the potential areas his new fishing partner could visit with him – and your heart breaks even further because he just seems so darn sweet.

Ray explains what he wants even further: “What I want is a fishing mate in a similar position to myself who also wants someone to go fishing with I am willing to share all costs eg petrol bait and should you happen to own a boat willing to pay all ramp fees but happy if you are also a land based fisherman.”

(Ray Johnstone/Gumtree)

Of course he does that adorable grandparent thing where they accidentally write everything in caps lock for a while. Of course.

Look, there’s just no-one in the world we’d rather have had tens of thousands of views on a Gumtree ad in just a couple of weeks.

Especially because all those views paid off – Ray has officially found himself a new fishing partner.

Crying GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



He told Nine.com.au.: “I have found a fishing partner. Gumtree called me and said the ad went viral”.

He added that he planned to meet up someone “reasonably local” this week.

And there we were, *this* close to packing it all in and starting to fish with Ray ourselves.