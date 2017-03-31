You seriously need to watch Donald Trump moving things around

A video montage of Donald Trump rearranging things on table tops has gone viral – and it’s more fun than it sounds.

A series of clips show the president move coasters, drinks and papers out of his work space as he sits down.

Fine, you might think. But watch him do it *over and over* and it gets quite mesmerising.

This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/EF6Hk3Y3ai — Ali Segel (@OnlineAlison) March 27, 2017

People were divided – why was he doing it? What does it mean?

He doesn't like things cluttering his personal space. I totally get this. https://t.co/1iSybQCcH3 — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) March 29, 2017

And there was debate over whether it is a display of power, or actually a symptom of something more serious.

Sadly this is the one part of him that actually makes sense. Rearranging things like this makes the person seem more dominant/powerful https://t.co/mp4z6sMAiF — Chaddi Daddi (@chad_dadlinson) March 29, 2017

@eyeofjordan @OnlineAlison @TheTessMorris is it? Or dominance? You saw how he moved someone else's drink like it was his to do so with — Bad Hombre (@ianmichael16) March 28, 2017

It has literally nothing to do with control. Moving stuff pointlessly on a table isn't an indication that you're secretly Hitler. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 28, 2017

Added to the vigorous hand shakes, Trump certainly has his own style of doing things.