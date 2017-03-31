You seriously need to watch Donald Trump moving things around

A video montage of Donald Trump rearranging things on table tops has gone viral – and it’s more fun than it sounds.

A series of clips show the president move coasters, drinks and papers out of his work space as he sits down.

Fine, you might think. But watch him do it *over and over* and it gets quite mesmerising.

People were divided – why was he doing it? What does it mean?

And there was debate over whether it is a display of power, or actually a symptom of something more serious.

Added to the vigorous hand shakes, Trump certainly has his own style of doing things.

