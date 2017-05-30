You ‘otter’ see these adorable photos of Dingle Aquarium's newest addition

Dingle Aquarium has opened it’s doors to two baby otters and trust us, they melt your heart.

One of the adorable duo is pictured here with Head aquarist Louise Overy.

Reaching out to the Kerryman Facebook page, the team at Oceanworld have asked members of the public to name the baby Otter Cubs.

Aren't they just ‘otter’ this world?

The new additions are welcomed as part of new exhibition which features juvenile Saltwater Crocodiles, Iguanas, Bearded Dragons, Corn Snakes, Pythons as well as Boa constrictor Snakes.

Oh My!

Not only that, you can even get a chance to get up close and personal with the adorable Asian Otters and other reptiles as part of the aquarium's daily handling sessions.

More details over at DingleOceanworld.ie.