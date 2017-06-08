You need to watch this drummer's unique cover of a speech made by the Rock

David Dockery creates rather unique covers.

Using a drum kit, the musician adds drums to speech from films, TV and popular culture. His latest is of a promotion video by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for WWE from 1999 – and it makes for intriguing viewing.

So how does Dockery create these unique covers?

“I use an app called AB Repeat Player which lets me isolate parts of an MP3 file and loop them over and over,” he told the Press Association. “So I just do that and work on a sentence or phrase at a time until I eventually have it all done.”

Dockery says it usually takes about nine hours to figure out a 90 second scene, but that his latest creation took longer – almost an extra week of rehearsing and adjusting.

Among more traditional covers, his subject matter has included hit US TV show It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and a scene from the 1971 film Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.

“When choosing the subject matter the most important elements are that the dialogue is nice and animated, with changes in velocity and tempo, and that it’s a scene that resonates with me,” said Dockery. “Rehearsing a scene which I didn’t like would be pretty miserable work!”

You can see more from David and his drum kit by visiting his YouTube channel.