You need to watch this clumsy panda playing hilariously with a snowman

Please. Please take a minute out of your day to watch this clumsy panda climbing onto this snowman and terrifically sliding off it – only to climb back up again.

Pandas are known to be playful souls and this giant one captured on camera at Toronto Zoo is no different.

Watch the encounter here.

The poor guy, named Da Mao, accidentally decapitates his new friend and is consequently pounded on the nose with the head.

But undeterred, he climbs up onto the snowman again, slipping and sliding and tumbling and rolling off.

Oh what fun.

Cute GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY