You need to see this UK council’s angry Twitter thread on stolen drain covers

Doncaster Council has had enough of people stealing drain covers, so it’s blasting the culprits on Twitter.

“@MyDoncaster will run out of content for #TuesdayTales before long”



First of all, we’ve actually got a really interesting story about drains…THREAD: pic.twitter.com/qS8x1hgwOk — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 14, 2017

Now, believe it or not, there is actually a group of people going round parts of Doncaster and stealing drain covers. pic.twitter.com/NI3tCriRe4 — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 14, 2017

It may not seem like a big deal, but more than 78 of these drain covers have been stolen in the Bentley and Wheatley areas over the last month. That’s a lot of drain covers.

The thing is, the covers aren’t even worth that much when resold.

The crazy thing is, each one of the grates (or gullies, as they’re known in the trade) only has a scrap value of around £1-£1.20. pic.twitter.com/sFI1KSKctp — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 14, 2017

What’s more, each one weighs around 20kg. Imagine going out in the dead of night, driving round to find an unguarded drain cover, taking it off, lugging it back to your van, driving it to a scrap metal dealer and getting £1.20. pic.twitter.com/tARDDOe4rY — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 14, 2017

They may not generate that much when sold for scrap, but the UK council’s bill to replace them is astronomic.

What is REALLY infuriating is that the cost of replacing all of these gullies is going to be around £25,000. £25,000 of council money that can’t be spent on other things, because of this. pic.twitter.com/8BVXzJ1bg9 — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 14, 2017

That’s because every replacement involves replacing the whole unit with a brand new one, including a hinged top to make it harder to steal. — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 14, 2017

The council has an extremely active Twitter account, including a recent competition to name its two new gritters, so this kind of response to an event isn’t unusual.

This time, the council is asking its 13,800 followers to report any suspicious activity regarding drains.

It’s unbelievable that councils have to spend so much on things like this, but you can help. If you see ANY suspicious drain-related behaviour please let us know. You can help us catch whoever is doing this and stop them from costing us all more money – it’s time for DRAIN WATCH! pic.twitter.com/aZj6kniGDQ — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) November 14, 2017

Stay alert. Stay focused. Watch your local drains.