You need to see this adorable father-daughter duet of You've Got a Friend in Me

A four-year-old wannabe singer and her musician dad have appeared in a ridiculously cute duet of the Toy Story theme – You’ve Got A Friend In Me.

Little Claire sings while her dad Dave Crosby plays the guitar. He opens the tune, singing the first verse while Claire looks up at him.

When he finishes, she checks with him: “I’m doing the second verse?”

Claire checks it’s her turn to come in (Claire and the Crosbys)

Her dad gives a little nod and then four-year-old Claire starts singing, occasionally shutting her eyes. She even knows all the words!

Claire starts singing (Claire and the Crosbys)

They end the song by singing together.

They end the duet together (Claire and the Crosbys)

Too cute.