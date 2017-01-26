You need to see this adorable father-daughter duet of You've Got a Friend in Me
A four-year-old wannabe singer and her musician dad have appeared in a ridiculously cute duet of the Toy Story theme – You’ve Got A Friend In Me.
Little Claire sings while her dad Dave Crosby plays the guitar. He opens the tune, singing the first verse while Claire looks up at him.
When he finishes, she checks with him: “I’m doing the second verse?”
Her dad gives a little nod and then four-year-old Claire starts singing, occasionally shutting her eyes. She even knows all the words!
They end the song by singing together.
Too cute.
