You need to see this 3D art exhibition in Japan

Back to Discover Home

An art exhibition showing hyper-realistic 3D drawings is pulling in the crowds in Japan and these incredible photos show why.

The exhibition, showcasing work by Japanese artist Masashi Hattori, is at the Kawasaki City Museum.

Visitors are encouraged to take pictures with the artwork, inserting themselves into the scenarios Hattori has created.

A girl poses with a 3D image at a 3D trick art exhibition by Japanese artist Masashi Hattori in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Koji Sasahara/AP/PA)
(Koji Sasahara/AP/PA)

While some of the pictures are amusing, others feel slightly disturbing, including a skeletal man gripping the ankles of unsuspecting visitors and a baby being fed.

A boy poses with a 3D image at a 3D trick art exhibition by Japanese artist Masashi Hattori in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Koji Sasahara/AP/PA
(Koji Sasahara/AP/PA)

The exhibition also includes the contemporary karakuri mechanical toys of Minoru Takahashi.

Visitors pose for a photo with a 3D image at a 3D trick art exhibition by Japanese artist Masashi Hattori in Kawasaki (Koji Sasahara/AP/PA)

(Koji Sasahara/AP/PA)

Those planning a visit to the Kawasaki City Museum will have to be quick to see the works of Hattori and Takahashi – the exhibition will close on August 20.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Arts, Japan, UK, Kawasaki City Museum, Masashi Hattori, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover