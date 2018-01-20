You need to see these raccoons impersonating Pennywise in a storm drain

Two raccoons have been getting attention in California for their resemblance to a famous film character.

In a video released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, the little critters can be seen peering out of the darkness of a storm drain as torchlight shines on them.

This just in … Deputy Glaspell just found a couple of masked bandits off of Cincinnati Avenue in unincorporated Rocklin! Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 15, 2018

Some commenters remarked on the similarity of the situation to the villain in the movie It.

One, Monque Ristau, wrote: “They always look so guilty and cute! Watch out for Pennywise down there. They must’ve popped that red balloon.”

The video and its “masked bandits” have proved popular with locals and those further afar, building up 35,000 views.