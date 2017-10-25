You need to see these adorable otters being released into the wild

Three orphaned otters have been released into the wild after more than nine months in care.

The adorable trio, named Stream, Eddie and Smoult, were orphaned at between eight and 10 weeks old and taken to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Clackmannshire to recover from their ordeal.

(Colin Seddon/Scottish SPCA/PA)

They have now been released by the Scottish SPCA in a Scottish loch, but the location will be kept secret to protect the little siblings.

The cubs won’t be left completely alone, however. Shelter and support feeding has been provided for them, and camera traps will watch out for their progress.

(Colin Seddon/Scottish SPCA/PA)

Otters were driven to near extinction throughout the UK between the 1950s and 1970s.

However, due to improvements in water quality and legal protection they can be seen once again in Scotland and other parts of the UK.

The charity has cared for 105 otters since opening the National Wildlife Centre in 2012, 96 of which were cubs.