You need to see Doireann Garrihy's spot on impression of Dáithí O'Shea

Last night, RTÉ premiered The Doireann Project on its online player.

A 9-minute sketch show starring Radio presenter and Snapchat star, Doireann Garrihy.

The 25-year-old, who is known for her spot-on impressions of some well-known Irish faces, shared sneak peeks of the pilot on her social media leading up to the show, including one of her dressed as a Gardaí in front of a green screen.

And from Inertia - her impression of Saoirse Ronan - to the ‘Mammy at the school gates’, it’s safe to say it didn’t disappoint.

She also hilarious took on Dr. Eva and the hosts of the Today Show, Dáithí and Maura.

Which has been widely acclaimed as one of the best Dáithí impressions yet. 

"I'm from the country and I fecking love it. I know what 'hit the diff' means and I call everyone lads" 

Haven’t seen it yet?

Here’s a sneak peek:

Viewers only complaint is that it wasn’t longer.

The show will be available on the RTE Player next week. 
By Anna O'Donoghue

