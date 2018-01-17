You need to see Doireann Garrihy's spot on impression of Dáithí O'Shea

Last night, RTÉ premiered The Doireann Project on its online player.

A 9-minute sketch show starring Radio presenter and Snapchat star, Doireann Garrihy.

The 25-year-old, who is known for her spot-on impressions of some well-known Irish faces, shared sneak peeks of the pilot on her social media leading up to the show, including one of her dressed as a Gardaí in front of a green screen.

And from Inertia - her impression of Saoirse Ronan - to the ‘Mammy at the school gates’, it’s safe to say it didn’t disappoint.

@DoireannGarrihy doing Saoirse Ronan is the best thing ever. #TheDoireannProject — Shauna O Brien (@ShaunaOBrienn) January 17, 2018

She also hilarious took on Dr. Eva and the hosts of the Today Show, Dáithí and Maura.

Which has been widely acclaimed as one of the best Dáithí impressions yet.

"I'm from the country and I fecking love it. I know what 'hit the diff' means and I call everyone lads"

ACTUALLY ABOUT TO PEE MY PANTS AT THE DAITHI BIT @DoireannGarrihy #TheDoireannProject — Gill (@gillsher_) January 17, 2018

Nearly spat out my tea when I saw Daithi pop up! Screaming 😂👏🏻 @DoireannGarrihy #TheDoireannProject pic.twitter.com/VaeBrolwKN — Rebecca Shekleton (@RebShekleton) January 16, 2018

Haven’t seen it yet?

Here’s a sneak peek:

It’s here ❤️ My heart could burst!! #TheDoireannProject - exclusively on @RTEplayer ✨I hope you enjoy it ❤️ Follow the link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/Xs55QdyS1u — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) January 16, 2018

Viewers only complaint is that it wasn’t longer.

The show will be available on the RTE Player next week.