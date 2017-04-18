You just have to see Brenda from Bristol's reaction to the news of the snap election

Many of us were shocked when Theresa May announced plans of a snap general election to take place on June 8 – but arguably no one was as shocked as Brenda from Bristol.

A clip of Brenda talking to reporter Jon Kay in an interview for BBC News quickly went viral after her, well, unimpressed response.

"NOT ANOTHER ONE!"



Watch Brenda's reaction when I tell her that the PM wants a General Election. Safe to say, she's not impressed.#Bristol pic.twitter.com/IYEdGBryyZ — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) April 18, 2017

After hearing the news of the election, Brenda said: “You’re joking? Not another one!

“Oh for god’s sake. I can’t – honestly, I can’t stand this.

“There’s too much politics going on at the moment. Why does she need to do it?”

Cue an outpouring of love and affection for dear Brenda.

Today, we are all Brenda https://t.co/mbyeynnBbR — Áine (@ainejane) April 18, 2017

I LOVE Brenda from Bristol ❤️ https://t.co/PkZGyKec0x — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) April 18, 2017

Many feel Brenda is just what we need right now.

I wish I could vote for Brenda on June 8th https://t.co/7iA5nv2hMV — Conrad Duncan (@conradduncan1) April 18, 2017

About to go on a week long trip around dear old Western England. Will hug Brenda if I see her. https://t.co/7kt1GUT0Wc — Kit Holden (@KitHolden) April 18, 2017

And the thing is, Brenda, it seems you’re not alone in your opinions. Turns out Twitter is full of people who can’t cope with the thought of another election.

When you think you've heard enough lies to last you a lifetime. Here comes another General Election. — Amazin' Grace (@GracieBrowning) April 18, 2017

2014: Scottish Indy Ref

2015: General Election

2016: EU Referendum

2017: Another general election



When will the cycle of horror end??? — Daniel Charlton (@dannycharleston) April 18, 2017

At the end of the day, we’ve got Brenda to get us through it all.