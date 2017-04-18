You just have to see Brenda from Bristol's reaction to the news of the snap election

Many of us were shocked when Theresa May announced plans of a snap general election to take place on June 8 – but arguably no one was as shocked as Brenda from Bristol.

A clip of Brenda talking to reporter Jon Kay in an interview for BBC News quickly went viral after her, well, unimpressed response.

After hearing the news of the election, Brenda said: “You’re joking? Not another one!

“Oh for god’s sake. I can’t – honestly, I can’t stand this.

“There’s too much politics going on at the moment. Why does she need to do it?”

Cue an outpouring of love and affection for dear Brenda.

Many feel Brenda is just what we need right now.

And the thing is, Brenda, it seems you’re not alone in your opinions. Turns out Twitter is full of people who can’t cope with the thought of another election.

At the end of the day, we’ve got Brenda to get us through it all.

